Video: Police searching for suspects who opened fire on man, woman in Logan

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of opening fire on a man and woman who were sitting on a porch Wednesday night in Logan.

Investigators say the shooting happened on the 4500 block of North 16th Street just before 9 p.m.

Surveillance footage released by police on Thursday shows two men armed with handguns exit a sedan and fire several shots in the direction of a home.

Police say both shooters got back in the car and continued driving southbound on North 16th Street towards Wingohocking Street.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old man was struck once in the stomach and a 22-year-old woman was hit in the ankle. Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects can contact detectives at 215-686-3353.

