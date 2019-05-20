Video shows NJ officer punching teen during arrest

article

Video shared online shows police officers punching a man who was being held down on the ground.

The incident took place early Sunday in Dover, New Jersey. Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown was wanted on charges of assault, violating a court order and criminal mischief.

The man who shot the video says the officers also sprayed the suspect with mace.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Dover Police Station Sunday to draw attention to the incident.

The officers ar under investigation, reports the Morristown Daily Record.