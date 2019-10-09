Video: Suspect sought in West Oak Lane shooting
WEST OAK LANE - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a West Oak Lane shooting.
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect firing his weapon at a 23-year-old man inside a car on the 7400 block of Woolston Avenue. The suspect reportedly fled the area toward Cliveden Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Ballistic evidence at the scene indicated at least six shots were fired from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
Police described the suspect as a male with a thin build who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and sneakers.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Advertisement
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
------
For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.