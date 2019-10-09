Video: Suspect sought in West Oak Lane shooting

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a West Oak Lane shooting.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect firing his weapon at a 23-year-old man inside a car on the 7400 block of Woolston Avenue. The suspect reportedly fled the area toward Cliveden Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Ballistic evidence at the scene indicated at least six shots were fired from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Police described the suspect as a male with a thin build who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and sneakers.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.