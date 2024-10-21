Video: Suspects sought for string of basement burglaries in Philadelphia neighborhood

A recent crime spree has plagued businesses in one Philadelphia neighborhood, and now police are hoping to identify the suspects.

Two men were caught on camera committing commercial burglars in Southwest Philadelphia beginning last month.

Police say three burglaries have been reported from September 25 to October 13.

Surveillance footage entering each business through the basement doors before gathering merchandise and cash inside.

Police say the stolen items currently total about $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.