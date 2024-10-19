Philadelphia mass shooting: 7 injured as gunman fires over 50 shots into crowd in North Philly

Terrifying moments for a group gathered in North Philadelphia as a gunman took aim and fired into a crowd, hitting seven people.

The shooting started at the corner of North 11th and West Cumberland streets, near a park, early Saturday morning, around 3:30, officials said. Two males had a dispute earlier in the night during a party at the location and people then began to leave. Within a short time, according to authorities, the shooter came back to the gathering with a weapon.

This is when the gunman fired over 50 shots into the crowd still gathered. When he was finished, seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl shot in the chest.

As the gunfire started, those gathered ran to a residence on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street as the gunman pursued them to that location, firing off at least one round.

2500 block of North Jessup Street.

Officials say a 7th victim was found at a third location, North 22nd and West Susquehanna. That victim was suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

All of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. Police took three victims, while medics took another three and one arrived in a private vehicle. The 16-year-old girl is listed in critical condition, while the others are listed as stable.

Police say that private surveillance video captured the violence, as well as Real-Time Crime cameras. Investigators believe the gunman may be a juvenile. They are actively pursuing the individual and searching for a motive.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



