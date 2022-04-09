Video shows Texas women on sidewalk almost getting hit by Tesla

Two Texas women who were standing on the sidewalk and smoking cigarettes narrowly missed being hit by a Tesla. A video shows a Tesla speeding down the sidewalk a few seconds after the women head inside.

The moment was captured on CCTV footage.

According to the Hamlin Police Department, the near-miss happened on Wednesday, April 6. Two female police dispatchers were standing on the sidewalk outside the police department and smoking cigarettes.

Around ten seconds after the women go back inside, a Tesla comes speeding down the sidewalk.

The Tesla hit the corner of city hall, taking out all the awning pillars on the five storefronts in the area.

The driver was reportedly heading home to New Mexico. Hamlin Police Chief Bobby Evans said the driver of the Tesla had fallen asleep at the wheel as he was coming into town, according to Storyful.

Storyful contributed to this article

