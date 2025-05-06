Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in place for region

The Brief A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hail, high winds and lightning are all possible.



More severe weather is on the way for the Philadelphia area following Saturday's soaker and an already rainy week.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and has the potential to bring scattered hail, wind gusts of up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for other parts of Pennsylvania, including Stouchsburg, Bethel and Shartlesville until 1:45 p.m.

What's next:

The sun is expected to find its way into the forecast for the first time this week on Wednesday, before rain returns Thursday and Friday.

Mother's Day weekend looks to bring the best weather this week with sunny and dry days reaching 80 degrees.