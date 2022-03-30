Viewing held for Pennsylvania State Trooper killed by accused drunk diver on I-95 in Philadelphia

A large contingent of law enforcement officers traveled to Bucks County on Wednesday for a viewing for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-95 in Philadelphia in March.

"We have to continue to pray for them every day they’re doing a very difficult job and obviously it can have deadly consequences and I just feel awful," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

The deadly crash happened over a week ago on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia near the sports complex. Investigators said Mack, 33, and fellow Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, were called to the area to assist a man who was walking on the highway.

A large number of Pennsylvania State Troopers showed up to Trooper Mack's viewing.

That's when police say 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb plowed into all three men, causing fatal injuries. The impact was so great that it sent the troopers into the northbound lanes of I-95. The striking vehicle eventually came to a rest in the right shoulder after it struck the troopers, civilian, police SUV and left-hand barrier.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

The deadly crash's impact on the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement community was apparent on Wednesday. Troopers from states as far away as Indiana and California showed up to pay their respects to Mack, and Pennsylvania State Troopers came in busloads.

"This is such a tragedy, and it really hits home, this affects all of us," Trooper Kelly Smith said.

Mack, a seven year member of the force, was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and Albright College. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

"Every day when we go to work we don’t know what we’re going to encounter," Trooper Smith said. "Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca, they put their community first."

