$786 million Powerball draws new players to Philadelphia lottery stores

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has reached $786 million, making it the ninth largest in history. Many people in Philadelphia are buying tickets, including those who do not usually play. Some players are already imagining what they would do if they won the cash prize of $341.6 million.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $786 million, and people across Philadelphia are lining up to buy tickets, including many who do not usually play, according to FOX 29.

Powerball fever draws new and returning players

What we know:

The APlus Sunoco store in Port Richmond has encouraged customers to try their luck after selling a $1 million winning Powerball ticket two years ago.

With the jackpot now at $786 million, the ninth largest Powerball prize ever, more people are considering playing, FOX 29 reports.

Some customers are optimistic about their chances.

"I see you and I say maybe my lucky day," said Ricardo.

"Not really a gambler, but when I hear something like this, especially the lottery, I buy. I try," said Tracey Downing, who was at a Rittenhouse Square convenience store.

A group of friends decided to buy tickets together.

"It was the jackpot and I was like we might as well try and it our and see if we win we can go on a big vacation together," said Emily Brand of Center City.

Some people are playing for the first time.

"No stradegy here. Just trying to play," one young man said. "Hopefully, I go one for one," said Tyler Southworth of Philadelphia.

Many players are excited by the possibility of winning a life-changing amount of money.

What people would do with the winnings

What they're saying:

The cash value of the jackpot is $341.6 million, and players have shared their dreams for what they would do if they won.

"Immediately quite my job," said Alexis Demelfy of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Endless possibilities. Maybe buy a nice beach house — give some to family and friends," said Southworth.

Downing has thought about how he would use the money to help others. "If I won, the first thing I would do, I always tell everybody, I'd buy a big building or two in Philly, turn it into something for the homeless. I wouldn't go on trips or buy clothes. That is the first thing," said Downing.

The Powerball drawing has generated excitement among both regular and first-time players in Philadelphia, with many people sharing their hopes for what a win could mean for them and their communities.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known who will win the jackpot or if a winning ticket will be sold in Philadelphia.