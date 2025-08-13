Vigil held in Camden for 26-year-old killed in car crash while at church retreat in Missouri

The Brief Esiyah Dixon Waheed was a passenger in a car that police say another driver hit head-on. Family members held a vigil and marched for justice Wednesday evening. Investigators say a 61-year-old man was the driver that struck the car.



A family and community are mourning the loss of 26-year-old Esiyah Dixon Waheed, who was killed in a crash while away at a church retreat in Missouri.

What they're saying:

"I just want justice for my daughter. He stripped everything away from me. Everything," said a mother who is overcome with grief after losing her daughter.

"My daughter wasn't just Esiyah. She was so much. From birth she was everything," said Mahasin Waheed Parker. Family, friends and community members joined her for a rally and march this evening in Camden. Parker says her 26-year-old daughter Esiyah Dixon Waheed was killed in a car crash around 1:30 the morning of July 24th while on a church retreat in Hannibal, Missouri.

"She was in a car with a group of girls that were on the retreat with her, going to their destination and what's being said is they were going northbound and the alleged person, a drunk driver, came southbound and hit them head on," she said.

Dig deeper:

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report states that Esiyah died at the scene.

Three other young ladies in their 20's were in the car that she was a back seat passenger in. Two were seriously hurt. The other suffered minor injuries. All but Esiyah are listed as "yes" for a safety device.

The report also says the man who hit them is a 61-year-old Missouri man who suffered minor injuries. It does not say whether he was under the influence.

"I don't want my daughter to just be a body. She just be another person and the person got away with it," said parker. She says her daughter went to Camden's Creative Arts High School and went on to graduate from Wiley University which is an HBCU in Marshall, Texas.

The university posted a video of Esiyah on its Facebook talking about her full scholarship there as a musician for singing. She was also active in her community.

The group ended its rally at Farnham Park.

"Father we stand with her family Lord declaring their sorrow today," said a man during prayer.

"I don’t think nobody should have to bury their child. No parent," said Parker.

What you can do:

The family has a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and to help with travel to Missouri for court proceedings.