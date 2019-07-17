Vigil held for college-bound Salem City teen killed in shooting

Dozens turned out for a vigil to remember a college-bound Salem City teen gunned down Sunday afternoon.

"Justice for Jireh. Justice for Jireh,” shouted the crowd during the vigil for a young man whose family, friends and former teachers say had a promising future.

"We actually come in love but whoever did it we are praying for you also," said the victim’s aunt Michelle Parsley during a prayer.

19-year-old Jireh Douglas’s life was cut short when someone shot him several times last Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in front of a family member’s house.

"It's been rough. It's really been rough," said Jireh’s mother, Leslie. She stood alongside his brother Kapri struggling to understand who did this and why.

"It's devastating to still know that there is a killer or killers still on the loose," she said. Jireh graduated as an honors student, was in the STEAM Academy college prep program and was planning to attend Rowan University in the fall to study engineering.

"He was a good person. He didn't deserve this at all. He had a bright future," said his mother. Family members say Jireh was shot in front of this home on the 200 block of Sinnickson Street in Salem City. They say witnesses reported a car pulling up when shots were fired.

Jireh’s uncle discouraged retaliation.

"Stay at peace because going around pulling these triggers ain't going to do nothing but put more of us in the ground," said Derrick Parsley. Jireh's father says his son wasn't the intended target.

"My son wasn't even meant to be in that crossfire and now he paying the cost of some stupidity," said Anthony Douglas. The crowd shed tears as Jireh’s mother held his picture high for them to see while urging them to report anything they know that could help catch whoever murdered him.

"If anybody, I mean anybody know anything please so we can have closure and whoever did this to him they can be brought to justice,” said his mother.

The funeral is planned for Tuesday, July 23 at Mount Zion in Salem City. The viewing is from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for help with burial costs. If you wish to donate, please click here.