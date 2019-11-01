Vigil held for woman shot, killed in Bristol Township

A community in pain huddled together in Bristol Township Friday night to honor the life and mourn the loss of 22-year-old Cashe Conover.

According to police, Conover was found shot late Sunday in the alley behind the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots and loud screams.

Conover's grandfather told FOX 29 off-camera that she was living with him and she was like a daughter to him. On Sunday night, she told her pop-pop she would be right back but never returned.

"She was a wonderful woman loved everybody. She’d give her last to anybody," Tramere Adams said.

Conover's mom, Charmane Steed, says she’s committed to getting justice for her daughter.

"Everybody has this no snitch mentality but if you know something if this was your child you would want someone to tell. So just have that same respect for my child," she said.

Surrounded by a lot of love, family and friends remembered the young woman and the bright light that shined within her. They say she was unique in every way.

"Everything about her beautiful, everything," family friend Joyce Shannon said.

Conover's family made T-shirts in her memory. The money they raise will help give this beloved young woman a proper burial.

The investigation is ongoing into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6350 or Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040.