Vine Street Expressway shut down 3 hours as protesters stake claim; about 30 arrested: officials

Protesters in Philadelphia shut down the Vine Street Expressway in both directions Saturday evening.

A group of about 350 people rushed westbound 676 Saturday, around 4 p.m., which created havoc on the highway.

Police were dispatched for traffic control, as the roadway was crippled. The highway was shut down in both directions between Broad Street and 8th Street, while police diverted vehicles off the road.

At some point during the protest, about 320 demonstrators moved on to protest in front of City Hall, peacefully.

Some stragglers remained behind on the Vine Street Expressway. Those individuals were arrested by Pennsylvania State Police.

The highway was reopened by 8 p.m. and traffic was moving as normal.