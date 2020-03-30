Vineland police investigate break-in at soup kitchen warehouse

Vineland police are looking for the person that broke into a soup kitchen over weekend. The shattered window sent a sharp cut into the place that serves people in need.

The break-in happened Saturday at the Vineland Soup Kitchen warehouse where they store food on East Landis Avenue.

“You don’t have to put us back anymore by breaking our facility up,” said Matt Milam, president of the Board of Trustees. “You don’t have to break into our warehouse, you don’t have to break into anyone’s house. Just come and we will feed you.”

A new window was installed Monday, free of charge by South Jersey Glass, however, the soup kitchen is still hurting. They usually serve 100 meals each day to anyone in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they are feeding double as more people lose their jobs and rely on their services.

“We are already in the midst of things with the virus going on. We have additional expenses already because we have to do our meals as packaged meals," Milam explained.

The soup kitchen is in desperate need of donations. They are forgiving and willing to feed even the person who broke in.

“No one should feel embarrassed to come and get a meal from us. We are handing them out on the street everyday and no one is judging you. We are just doing what God had sent us here to do," Milam said.

