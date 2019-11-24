Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 3 men, 1 woman injured

article

A violent night across Philadelphia left at least three men and one woman injured.

Just after 3 a.m., police responded to the 4400 block of North Reese Street in Hunting Park. A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and transported himself to Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

A short time later, a 35-year-old woman was stabbed inside a West Oak Lane home on the 4500 block of North Uber Street. Police made an arrest, but did not identify the suspect. No weapon was recovered.

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to the Wawa on Castor Avenue in Crescentville. A 41-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and calf. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the arm inside a Holmesburg apartment on the 4000 block of Shelmire Avenue. The victim was treated on scene. An arrest was made, though the suspect has yet to be identified.

These are ongoing investigations. No further information has been released at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.