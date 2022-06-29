Volunteers plead for return of South Philadelphia community fridge they say was stolen

South Philadelphia Community Fridge is asking for help after they say one of their refrigerators was stolen.

Volunteers with the group say the community fridge outside the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street was taken around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The group says they have no interest in pressing charges, they just want the refrigerator back.

An empty spot remains next to a colorfully painted pantry in a photo posted to the group's Twitter page.

They say the Bok Building is providing video to help them find the missing refrigerators, and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

South Philadelphia Community Fridge has five refrigerators scattered around South Philadelphia to help serve its local community.