Walk to Remember 3 lives taken too soon and to raise money for domestic violence prevention in Bucks County

A walk in Bucks County to remember three lives taken too soon.

The seventh annual “Walk to Remember” benefits the Amy’s Kisses Foundation, a nonprofit created to provide domestic violence education as well as college scholarships and support to low-income students.

From the first stretch to the first few steps in Bucks County’s Tyler Park, the memory of Amy Perez both lives on and raises money for domestic violence prevention, so that what happened to her can’t happen to anyone else.

“My sister, Amy, was a sweet, genuine, kind and loving woman. She loved her children more than life,” said Jill Perez Gobora.

Gobora says she started the Amy’s Kisses Foundation in 2012, after her sister, a former educator, was beaten to death and her children, Molly and Gregory, were shot and killed as they slept in 2011.

Police said their deaths were caused by Amy’s estranged husband and the father of her children before he killed himself. It was a New York state triple murder-suicide that shocked the nation.

“We didn’t know what to look for; family friends, even my sister didn’t understand what was happening and what could be the end result, so that’s why we try to educate students. We start at the youngest age possible,” Gobora explained.

Last year the Amy’s Kisses Walk raised more than $18,000 to pay for books and technology designed to help children and families detect the warning signs of domestic abuse, so that lives can be saved.

“It’s still really bothersome,” stated Lesley Katz.

Katz still gets emotional thinking about Amy’s death, but takes comfort knowing the walk teaches the world of a legacy rooted in the value of family, love and education.

“She was just an amazing person and she’s a huge loss to this world and it’s just wonderful that she’s able to, in effect, even in her passing, bring us all back together,” Katz explained.

“It warms my heart that Amy and Molly and Gregory are remembered,” Gobora said.

Organizers say, since its founding, Amy’s Kisses has raised more than $200,000 for scholarships and educational services in four states. For more information on Amy's Kisses Foundation, click here.