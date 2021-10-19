Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping plans: Here's what you need to know

Walmart is incentivizing shoppers to sign up for its membership service, Walmart+, by giving them a chance to nab online holiday discounts before others.

The nation's largest retailer announced Monday that it's bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" events throughout the entire month of November, which will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in stores.

Like last year, the company is spreading out its Black Friday deals across three separate events throughout the month in order to provide a safer environment for shoppers amid the pandemic.

However, active Walmart+ members will have early access to its online events, according to Walmart. Those members will be able to access online deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times.

For instance, the first event will kick off at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and continue in stores on Nov. 5. The online deals will kick off at 7 p.m. ET but Walmart+ members can get early access to deals as early as 3 p.m. ET.

Likewise, the second event will kick off online on Nov. 10 and continue in stores beginning Nov. 12. The final event will kick off on Black Friday.

The move may persuade more customers to join the membership service, which gives members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

The service launched in 2020 and costs $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.

Its seen as a competitor to Amazon Prime, which launched in 2005 and has tens of millions of members worldwide who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping, discounts at Amazon’s Whole Foods supermarkets and access to its video streaming site.

