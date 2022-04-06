Walmart launches ‘Open Call 2022’ to help small US businesses land on store shelves

Small business owners and entrepreneurs: listen up!

Walmart announced its 9th annual "Open Call" event, designed to help U.S. businesses and American-made products get on store shelves — and there are only a few days left to enter.

"Small business owners and entrepreneurs with a dream of selling their U.S. made, grown or assembled products to millions of customers now have their chance," the mega-retailer said in a press release.

If selected, participants will be able to choose from virtual or in-person pitch meetings with a Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant during a June 28-29 event.

Applicants who receive a pitch meeting invitation will be given 30 minutes to showcase why their product and business should join the Walmart family.

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before �Black Friday� the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping �doorbu Expand

Walmart says its initiative aims to bring shelf-ready products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to shoppers across the country, both in-store and online.

"Open Call helps support Walmart’s 10-year commitment to American jobs through its $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the U.S," the company continued.

This year, Walmart is offering mentoring sessions to all applicants registering for the event to provide tools to become successful selling on the store’s virtual and physical shelves.

Applications will be accepted through April 8 and businesses wishing to apply for this year’s event can apply here.

RELATED: NJ toddler buys over $1,700 worth of goods online from Walmart

"We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities," said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. "With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started."

Entrepreneurs can secure deals ranging from supplying products to a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com.

Last year’s event saw more than 900 small and medium-sized businesses from all 50 states pitch their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.

Advertisement

This story was written from Los Angeles.