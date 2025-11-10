Search underway for Delaware inmate who failed to return from work release

Expand / Collapse search

Published  November 10, 2025 9:31am EST
The Brief

    • Darren Duffy, 28, is sought by police after he failed to return from a work release shift.
    • Duffy is serving time for a parole violation stemming from a robbery charge.
    • Anyone with information on Duffy's whereabouts should call police.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Delaware are searching for an inmate who they say failed to return to a New Castle County jail following work release.

What we know:

Investigators say 28-year-old Darren Duffy did not return to Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington on Sunday after a work release shift.

Duffy, authorities say, is serving time for a parole violation stemming from a robbery charge.

His last known address was in New Castle, according to authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Duffy's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

