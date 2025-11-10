Search underway for Delaware inmate who failed to return from work release

The Brief Darren Duffy, 28, is sought by police after he failed to return from a work release shift. Duffy is serving time for a parole violation stemming from a robbery charge. Anyone with information on Duffy's whereabouts should call police.



Authorities in Delaware are searching for an inmate who they say failed to return to a New Castle County jail following work release.

What we know:

Investigators say 28-year-old Darren Duffy did not return to Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington on Sunday after a work release shift.

Duffy, authorities say, is serving time for a parole violation stemming from a robbery charge.

His last known address was in New Castle, according to authorities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Duffy's whereabouts is asked to contact police.