Search underway for Delaware inmate who failed to return from work release
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Delaware are searching for an inmate who they say failed to return to a New Castle County jail following work release.
What we know:
Investigators say 28-year-old Darren Duffy did not return to Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington on Sunday after a work release shift.
Duffy, authorities say, is serving time for a parole violation stemming from a robbery charge.
His last known address was in New Castle, according to authorities.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Duffy's whereabouts is asked to contact police.