Cold front headed for Philly: What to expect as La Niña winter kicks in

The Brief A wave of Arctic air is sliding into the Mid-Atlantic this week, set to bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far to the Philadelphia area. While heavy snow isn’t a sure bet locally, the forecast raises the risk of overnight freezes, icy surfaces and early winter disruptions. The pattern is tied to the strengthening La Niña event — which could mean a longer, tougher winter ahead for the region.



The Philadelphia region may be trading fall for winter a bit earlier than normal. Meteorologists warn that a sharp push of Arctic air will arrive by this weekend, sending overnight lows into the 20s and 30s, and keeping daytime highs stuck in the 40s for several days.

What we know:

Forecast data show that for the broader Mid-Atlantic, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the upcoming cold snap will affect millions of people, with the Philly area expected to feel it the hardest early in the week.

For now, the official outlook for Philadelphia shows a high of 50⁰F and a low near 30⁰F on Monday, with breezy conditions and little-to-no snow accumulation expected.

Temperature Departure Graphic (FOX Weather)

Experts at FOX Weather say the underlying driver is La Niña — a climate pattern that often shifts the jet stream north and brings colder, more active winter weather to the East.

What it means for Philly

Commuters and drivers : Cold-weather hazards such as frost, black ice and slick bridges are more likely. Travel early in the morning? Allow extra time.

Homeowners and renters : With overnight temperatures likely dipping to freezing or below, now’s the time to wrap pipes, reset sprinklers and check your heating system.

Energy bills : The sudden chill could spike demand for heat. Make sure your furnace filter is clean and your carbon-monoxide detectors are working.

Winter prep: This early shot of cold might be a sign of a longer, rougher season ahead. Consider stocking basics like salt, a snow-shovel or a portable phone charger.

What's next:

Meteorologists say this "first wave" of winter will help set the tone for December and beyond. While the area isn’t expected to get hammered right away, conditions are expected to remain chilly and unsettled. Officials say to keep an eye on freeze or frost advisories that could be issued for the region.

Residents can track up-to-date conditions and alerts at weather.gov/phi (Philadelphia region) and through local news channels.