Walmart raising wages for 165,000 employees

Walmart has started giving approximately 165,000 hourly workers a raise, as the company seeks to introduce new leadership roles and “cross-training opportunities.”

In October, the retail giant is implementing a “team-based operating model” in Supercenters that includes new roles and skills training to serve customers and encourage career and pay growth for associates.

Walmart said that the pay increases are taking the place of the usual annual increase that comes in February or April.

“This new structure is built around higher-skilled jobs of the future, and the compensation for those roles reflects that,” said Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. COO, in a statement. “Through this new, tiered structure for team leads, we’re creating room for pay and career growth while investing in areas like pickup and delivery as customers increasingly turn to those options.”

The new leadership roles will come with higher pay, and the company will also raise pay for current digital, asset protection and auto care center assistant managers. The new wage ranges for the hourly team lead roles fall between $18 and $21 an hour and can go up to $30 an hour for Supercenter employees.

Walmart will also be investing in its specific, skilled positions in Supercenters. The minimum wage for hourly associates in the deli and bakery, for example, will increase from $11 an hour to $15 or higher.

“We’re thrilled about how we’re shifting our business to meet the needs of customers and investing in our associates at the same time. At the end of the day, our associates are the key to making every day easier for busy families,” said Smith. “I can’t wait to see how they excel in these new roles and continue to make such an incredible difference in their communities."