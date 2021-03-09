Walt Disney World sold out as spring breakers head to Florida

Spring breakers from across the country are heading to Central Florida and many of them are hoping to get into Walt Disney World and other Orlando-area theme parks.

Starting this weekend there are very few tickets left for select parks. But next Monday through Friday, Disney's website shows that there are no tickets available for any of the four parks.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is sold out for the rest of the month.

Visit Orlando says parks like Disney continue to operate on a reduced capacity and are maxing out ticket sales at those levels. They say it’s an encouraging sign -- especially considering how poor the tourist development tax dollars were for the month of January in Orange County.

"That is the first month-over-month decline that we’ve had in TDT collections since we hit rock bottom in April," said Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond.

Visit Orlando is hopeful with more vaccine supply and Spring Break coming, Florida tourism is about to turn the corner.

Disney World continues to operate at 35% capacity with safety measures in place. According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 14th, 2023. This indicates that the theme park company will still be using its reservation system at least until that date.

Disney's Blizzard Beach reopened on Sunday after being closed during the pandemic. The resort also recently announced plans to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary.

Starting October 1, Walt Disney World will throw "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" that will last 18 months.

