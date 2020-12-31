Walt Disney World to stream 'Fantasy in the Sky' fireworks for New Year's Eve

article

While Walt Disney World's theme parks will not be hosting their usual New Year's Eve midnight countdowns this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who still want to ring in 2021 with their magical fireworks will be able to do so online.

Disney will stream its "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks beginning at 11:48 p.m., ET on Thursday night for those celebrating at home this New Year's Eve.

The pre-recorded show from 2017 will offer breathtaking views of Disney's famous fireworks, lighting up the night sky above Cinderella Castle and set to music from your favorite Disney films, including "Pinocchio" and "Peter Pan."

You can watch on Disney Parks Blog here.

All four of Walt Disney World’s operating theme parks are at capacity for New Year’s Eve. At least that’s what the hospitality giant’s Theme Park Reservation Availability calendar shows as of Wednesday.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are no longer showing open availability, according to the calendar.

Theme park reservations have become mandatory for visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to guest capacity limits.

