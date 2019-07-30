Want your own private oasis? 3 islands up for sale off the coast of Belize for less than $530K

Ever wanted your own island? Well, there are three off the coast of Belize that are selling for less than $530,000.

If you want to save up your money to have your own private retreat, there are three islands at 1.5 acres or less that might be worth it.

Another island previously listed by 7th Heaven Properties offered people a chance to have a slice of paradise at the price of $465,000. It gained some popularity on social media and quickly went under contract, according to the realty company.

The other islands up for sale are a 1-acre island that’s undeveloped off the coast of southern Belize going for $350,000, a 0.655-acre island in the Tobacco Caye Range priced at $500,000 and a 1.5-acre island going for $525,000.

The undeveloped island is located about 7 miles off the coast of the mainland and is part of the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As for the 1.5-acre island, it’s located about 8 miles off the coast of Dangriga Town and is 4 miles from the Belize Barrier Reef, which is the second-largest reef system in the world. There is one small structure along the edge of the island that needs some repair.

The 0.655-acre island is a 30-minute boat ride from Dangriga Town as well. It’s also part of a marine conservation zone just 1.2 miles from the Belize Barrier Reef.

This island also has five cabanas on it that were built in 2009, but they’re in need of repair, according to the realty company. The cabanas do offer a total of nine bedrooms and 2.5 baths, which could make for a nice family getaway once they’re fixed.

To power the cabanas, the island has a generator and its own water system. It also has three piers and comes with a boat.

Belize is a small country on the eastern coast of Central America. It offers access to jungles as well as the Caribbean Sea, according to Lonely Planet.

