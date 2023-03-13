Washington podcaster killed by Texas stalker had major back surgery, limited mobility before ambush

A Washington woman who died with her husband when a stalker from Texas broke into their home and opened fire told a judge days earlier she'd just had spinal surgery and was struggling with limited mobility as her harasser ignored requests to leave her alone.

"I have had major back surgery and my mobility has been affected, and I need care 24/7," Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, wrote in an application for an order of protection. "This makes me fear about my ability to respond to a crisis."

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, a 38-year-old trucker who previously lived in Houston, listened to Sadeghi's broadcasts and initially became a friend, according to court documents. But he soon began calling her repeatedly, sending flowers and other gifts, and showing up at her home uninvited.

"Mr. Khodakaramrezaei's voice messages have been the cause of anxiety and insomnia for me," Sadeghi wrote to the court. "They include him crying and begging for me to pick up, him threatening to burn himself and the tree in front of my house, also telling me to either delete my Instagram or make it public so he could see the content that I post."

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, left, is accused of stalking Zohreh Sadeghi, center, and breaking into her home on Friday, where police say he fatally shot her, her husband Mohammad Milad Naseri, right, and then himself. (Background: FOX 13, Insets from left Expand

She said Khodakaramrezaei was "completely delusional" and showed explosive anger problems.

"These delusions make me fear for my life and the lives of my loved ones," she wrote.

RELATED: Stalker from Texas kills podcaster and her husband in their Washington home, police say

She blocked his number, but he continued to leave her voicemails. Khodakaramrezaei also began calling Sadeghi's friends and neighbors and even attempted to hack one of their WhatsApp accounts.

An exchange between the stalking suspect and the victim's husband, excerpted in court documents. (King County District Court)

At one point, the accused stalker called Sadeghi's husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri, while the couple was in bed and demanded he put his wife on the phone.

Redmond police say they arrived on scene around 2 a.m. Friday and attempted CPR on a man with gunshot wounds. Inside, they found a woman and the suspect, also deceased. (Redmond Police)

"The fact that you have the nerve to call me and ask the phone to my wife so that you can tell her you love her is incredible," Naseri told the stalker in January. "That you expect me to actually do it makes me incredulous. I don't know in what culture, where in the world that would be considered OK."

Days before the murders, Khodakaramrezaei left Sadeghi "vulgar, angry and threatening" voicemails between 1 and 2 a.m. During this time, he told Naseri that the communications would only stop if he killed himself or died, according to the court filings.

Khodakaramrezaei was charged with stalking and harassment just a week before police say he broke into the couple's $1.3 million home in Redmond, 15 miles east of Seattle, and killed them and then himself Friday morning, court records show.

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei of Texas was facing stalking and harassment charges before a shooting left both victims and the suspect dead in a home in Redmond, Washington, early Friday. (Redmond Police)

Sadeghi's mother, who was also at the home at the time of the attack, escaped and called 911 from a neighbor's house around 1:45 a.m., according to authorities.

Responding officers found Sadeghi's 35-year-old husband, Naseri, unresponsive on the floor. They attempted CPR but could not revive him.

Deeper inside the home, they found Sadeghi and Khodakaramrezaei dead.

Court records show that Sadeghi and Naseri's lawyer told a judge last week he wasn't sure whether Khodakaramrezaei owned weapons but believed he might.

The court granted a temporary order of protection and an order for Khodakaramrezaei to surrender his weapons.

Redmond Police say detectives were already familiar with the victim due to the ongoing stalking investigation.

Texas court records show Khodakaramrezaei leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, who is living with his ex-wife.

Get more from FOX News.