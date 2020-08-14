Washington Township on the rebound with new businesses set to open

Washington Township Mayor Joann Gattinelli and Council President Joe Perry say the township has made some changes to its business approach and it’s paying off. The Black Horse Pike's transformation is finally gaining momentum.

An old Denny is now under contract and across the street, an old, empty Burger King will soon be a new car wash. It's one of a handful of new businesses set to open. A renewed hope sorely needed during a pandemic

Biagio Lamberti, a 30-year-owner of Luna Rossa Restaurant. says he’s preparing to break ground on a 4,000 square foot expansion project.

Regular Lorraine Ortutay just learned the big news. She and her friend Clarice say development on the Black Horse Pike is exciting but also crucial to the township's future.

