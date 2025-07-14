Curbside trash pickup resumes in Philly as District Council 33 members vote on new contract

The Brief Normal curbside trash pickup resumed in Philadelphia on Monday after the District Council 33 strike ended last week. The union reached a new three-year agreement with the city for a 14% raise over Mayor Cherelle Parker's four-year term. Union members will vote to ratify the new contract on Monday.



What we know:

Philadelphia streets and sidewalks will be much cleaner starting Monday when normal curbside trash collection continues in the city.

Thousands of District Council 33 members who spent the last week-plus on the picket lines headed back to work on Monday.

"This is a very significant investment in our employees, while at the same time ensuring that we, as a city, are living within our means," said Parker, who all along vowed to find a "fair" and "fiscally responsible" offer.

How will District Council 33 members vote?

District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said he is "still quite frustrated" by the union's new three-year contract and how the strike played out.

He joined Good Day Philadelphia on Thursday to voice his displeasure with the tentative contract, which passed a union leadership vote 21-5.

"Our members are very frustrated with how the administration has dealt with us and not truly recognize the issues we're facing on a regular basis," he said.

Boulware claims there were several factors that played a role in the union accepting what they believe is an unsatisfactory deal, including fatigue from striking union members and injunctions that he claims the city used to try to "pick us apart."

The union believes that Mayor Parker's claim that the 14% raise over the next four-years is the highest increase of any mayor in their first term in the last 30 years is bending the truth because that percentage includes the one-year contract extension.

"To connect that particular aspect to what we're currently going through is a little bit of a falsehood, it's changing words around," Boulware said. "This particular one that they were offering was 8.75% increase for our members, we wound up settling for a little more than that, but that's not the truth about what exactly was going on."

Despite the ill-feelings about the deal, Boulware said he remains "hopeful" that the new contract will be ratified by union members.

The backstory:

District Council 33 members took to the picket lines on July 1 after a midnight deadline to find a new contract came and went without a deal.

The strike came hours after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker rolled out a contingency plan in the event District Council members walked off the job.

With sanitation workers on strike, Parker said there would be no trash pick-up and Philly residents would have to haul their garbage to a dedicated dumping site.

This caused mounds of trash to pour out of dumpsters and overwhelm sidewalks, as the city struggled to make up for the absence of its sanitation department.

The strike also meant service disruptions to Philadelphia's water department for things like water main breaks and street cave-ins.

In the heat of summer, over a dozen Philadelphia pools were forced to close, and recreation centers needed to cut hours.

Dig deeper:

Before a deal was reached, Parker claimed the 12% wage increase being offered by the city was the largest raise a mayor in their first term has extended in the last 30 years.

Ed Rendell increased District Council 33 wages by 5% in his first term as mayor. John Street dolled out a 9% increase during his first four years in office. Michael Nutter didn't raise wages at all in his first term. And former mayor Jim Kenney gave out a 11.5% raise to District Council 33 members in his first term.

"That increase of more than 12%, it will represent the largest one-term pay increase for District Council 33 from any mayor in more than 3 decades," Parker said.

In her first year alone, Parker said the city and the union agreed to a 5% pay increase – the largest one-year wage bump that the union has seen in three decades.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that meant an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said. "If the workforce of District Council 33 accepts the proposal that we have already put on the table for them, their pay increase will total over 12%."

The two sides ended up agreeing to a three-year contract with a 14% raise over Parker's four years in office, and a 1-year contract extension to the deal they agreed to last year.