Flood watch underway in Philly area Monday: What you need to know

A flash flood warning is in effect in our area Monday afternoon through the evening.

What we know:

A flood watch is in effect in Pennsylvania, including Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester and Western Montgomery.

Portions of New Jersey are also impacted, including Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Warren.

The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr says several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will produce tropical downpours that will result in localized flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the excessive rainfall may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Rain rates may be as high as 1-2" per hour. An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging winds is possible.

Orr predicts the main risk will be for areas west of the I-95 corridor.