Philadelphia weather: Flood Watch issued for drenching rain Monday afternoon, evening

The Philadelphia area is bracing for a round of drenching rain on Monday that could cause flash flooding in the city and suburbs.

The storms, which will mainly be in the afternoon and evening, could also include scattered thunderstorms and flashes of lightning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Philadelphia and surrounding areas that will last through 2 a.m.

What we know:

A deluge of rain has its sights set on the Philadelphia area on Monday, with the potential to produce localized rainfall of 3-5 inches in some places.

Forecasters say Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor are at a moderate risk of flash flooding, meaning numerous flash floods are likely to happen.

When will the rain start?

Forecasters say the chance of rain in Philadelphia will begin to increase around noon and become more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

Places near the shore could see some scattered showers during that same time span, but the risk of flooding rain is far less likely along the coast.

How much rain will fall?

The National Weather Service says Monday's showers are capable of producing rainfall rates that will exceed 2 inches per hour.

Localized rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches are also possible in places that will receive the brunt of Monday's storms.

What is a flash flood?

Flash floods happen when sudden periods of heavy rainfall inundate small bodies of water and low-lying areas.

What's next:

The chance of rain and storms will persist throughout the week, with temperatures mainly in the 80s.

What you can do:

