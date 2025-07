The Brief A North Philadelphia street was flooded with murky water after a water main break on Monday morning. Cars were swept up in the deluge of water that bubbled up from underneath a sidewalk on Thompson Street. No injuries have been reported and officials have not said what caused the water main break.



It was a wet and muddy Monday morning for some in North Philadelphia after a water main break caused streets to flood.

Utility workers were called to the intersection of Thompson and Franklin streets around 7:30 a.m.

Water bubbled up along a sidewalk and flooded the adjacent street, sweeping up cars and leaving a murky muddy mess.

There is no word on what caused the water main to break.