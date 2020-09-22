Washington Township students to begin hybrid learning Thursday after gathering prompted delay

article

Washington Township High School students will begin returning to their classrooms Thursday after reports of a student party delayed the start of hybrid learning earlier this week.

Washington Township School District sent a letter home to parents over the weekend explaining that classes for high school students would remain virtual to start the week.

In the letter, the school district officials say they received reports that seniors attended a 'large gathering' where most students were ignoring social distancing protocols and not wearing masks.

High school students were scheduled to begin returning to the school part-time Monday, as part of the district's hybrid learning model.

MORE: Reports of student gathering postpones return to hybrid learning at Washington Township High School

Tuesday, school officials announced they had completed an investigation of possible COVID-19 cases and the school would open its doors on Thursday. After school activities were to resume Tuesday.

Advertisement

The school continued to ask parents to remain vigilant and keep children home if they do not feel well or have even minor symptoms.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!