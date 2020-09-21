Reports of student gathering postpones return to hybrid learning at Washington Township High School

A Gloucester County, New Jersey school district is postponing plans to have students return to the classroom for hybrid learning after students reportedly held a large party.

Washington Township School District sent a letter home to parents over the weekend explaining that classes for high school students would remain virtual to start the week.

High school students were scheduled to begin returning to the school part-time Monday, as part of the district's hybrid learning model.

High school students will continue virtual learning Monday as the Washington Township High School addresses concerns surrounding a student party.

Those plans are now on hold until at least Thursday.

In the letter, the school district officials say they received reports that seniors attended a 'large gathering.'

After some further investigation, officials say they found that most students at the party were ignoring social distancing protocols and not wearing masks.

