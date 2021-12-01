Woman seeking Christmas toy donations to benefit Philadelphia children affected by gun violence

A local woman is asking for the public's help with donations to make the holidays brighter for children affected by gun violence in the city.

"At one point in my life, as a child, the only gifts I did receive were donations from non-profit organizations," said Lena Smith. It’s the reason she pays it forward every year with a toy drive to help families have Christmas.

"This is my way of giving back to my community," she said. Years before, she donated to her church, shelters and a foster care agency. When deciding who would benefit this year Lena says her vision was crystal clear.

"To give back to those children who are suffering from losing loved ones from gun violence," she said. She already has some toys and she’s asking the community to pitch in by donating new unwrapped toys or monetary donations so she can shop for additional gifts.

"I wake up every day with a broken heart. Just thinking and seeing so many children, women and men being murdered victims of gun violence. It’s touching all of us in a different way," said Lena who chose EMIR Healing Center to receive the toys for families it serves. EMIR stands for "every murder is real" and named after Emir Greene who was murdered on March 26th, 1997.

"He was funny. My brother had this heart for people," said his sister Chantay Love. The organization helps families with emotional support and educational resources. Chantay says the youngest child they've assisted due to gun violence and trauma is five years old.

"We're hoping no one else has to go through this again," she said.

Lena hopes her toy drive will give the families a day to look forward to.

"Some people might think it’s something small but to these children who might not have smiled due to losing a loved one or friend to gun violence in Philadelphia it means a lot," she said.

If you wish to help, please contact Lena Smith on Instagram @lean__bean__ (Lena Snow) or call 215-704-9037 to get dropoff locations to donate new unwrapped toys. You can also use Cashapp $LeanBean724 for monetary donations to help her purchase toys.

