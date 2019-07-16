Wasp spray being used as alternative to meth, police say

West Virginia State Police are warning people that there’s a new drug trend happening in the area – people are using wasp spray as an alternative to methamphetamine.

State police believe the wasp spray contributed to three overdoses within the last week, according to WRGB-TV.

“We’re seeing this here on the streets in Boone County,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told WRGB-TV. “People are making a synthetic type methamphetamine out of wasp spray.”

On Friday, stores in Boone County reported selling about 30 cans of wasp spray, according to WRGB-TV.

Authorities said the physical effects of someone inhaling or ingesting wasp spray including extreme swelling, erratic behavior and redness on a person’s hands and feet.

“It’s a cheap fix, and you don’t know what their overall result of their usage of this is going to be,” Suthphin said.

The state police said they are working with poison control and medical centers to find ways to treat people who’ve used wasp spray to get high.

