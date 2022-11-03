Watch: Official 'A Christmas Story Christmas' trailer released

article

The first full-length trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming sequel to the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story" has been released, showing Peter Billingsley as an adult Ralphie celebrating the holidays — as a dad.

The sequel, called "A Christmas Story Christmas," follows Ralphie as he returns home in an attempt to give his kids a magical Christmas as he had as a child.

"Ralphie, promise me we’re going to make this a wonderful Christmas," his mother pleads in the nearly 2-minute trailer. "That would make your father so happy."

In the original film, Ralphie is a kid growing up in the 1940s with only one Christmas wish: to get a Red Ryder BB rifle. Every year, TNT and TBS air 24-hour marathons of the iconic movie on Christmas Eve.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" takes place in the 1970s, according to Variety.

Other actors reprising their roles from the original Christmas film include Zack Ward, playing the former town bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, as well as R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz as the double dog darer and the recipient of the dare who fatefully put his tongue on the frozen pole, the outlet reported.

Ian Petrella, who played Randy Parker, the youngest member of the Parker household, is also returning.

"A Christmas Story Christmas," which debuts on Nov. 17, is not the first attempt at a sequel.

PBS released two made-for-TV films titled "The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski" and "Ollie Hopnoodle’s Haven of Bliss," Variety noted. The films "It Runs in the Family" in 1994 and "A Christmas Story 2" were also released in 2012.

