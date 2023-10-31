Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Kitten rescued after getting stuck in car dashboard trying to escape new owner

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Sydney firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard

Footage captured the moment firefighters rescued a kitten from the dashboard of a car in Sydney, Australia, after it became stuck during a car trip home. (Credit: Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful)

SYDNEY, Australia - A cat, who may have been trying to escape from its new ower, ended up getting stuck in the car dashboard. 

Authorities in Australia released the footage of first responders rescuing the feline.

The Fire and Rescue NSW said the kitten was being driven home for the first time by its new owner when the cat "made a run for it, scampering behind the dashboard where it got stuck".

Firefighters had to carefully take apart the dashboard of the Holden sedan to rescue the kitten. 

The kitten was uninjured. 

The kitten – now named "Dashi" as a result of its ordeal – was returned safely to its thankful owner, according to Storyful.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 