Watch: Phillies fan tackled after storming field; bullpen bursts out in laughter

One Phillies fan let the excitement of Tuesday night's win go straight to their head - and he certainly paid for it!

Video photo captured the fan storming the outfield after the ninth inning, running past both Phillies and Citizens Bank Park staff.

Moments later, a security guard rushes toward the fan, tackles him to the ground, and holds him there.

The shocked crowd let out a "BOOM!" in perfect unison.

And if you look closely, you can see the Phillies bullpen burst out in laughter.

Word to the wise - stay in your seats!