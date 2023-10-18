Watch: Phillies fan tackled after storming field; bullpen bursts out in laughter
PHILADELPHIA - One Phillies fan let the excitement of Tuesday night's win go straight to their head - and he certainly paid for it!
Video photo captured the fan storming the outfield after the ninth inning, running past both Phillies and Citizens Bank Park staff.
Moments later, a security guard rushes toward the fan, tackles him to the ground, and holds him there.
The shocked crowd let out a "BOOM!" in perfect unison.
And if you look closely, you can see the Phillies bullpen burst out in laughter.
Word to the wise - stay in your seats!