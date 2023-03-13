Watch this toddler show off his mad skateboard skills

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

By Storyful staff
Published 
Toddler skateboards like a professional

Little Lenox's mom said he's been skateboarding since before he could walk.

An adorable toddler skateboarded like a pro while on a recent family vacation in Ventura, California.

California native Hannah Beaten, who lives in Queensland, Australia, with her husband and two children, captured this footage of her 19-month-old son Lennox riding a skateboard.

Speaking to Storyful, Beaten said Lennox has been skateboarding since before he could walk.

"He likes to copy his older brother. He recently started trying to stand up on the skateboards and will ride them every day now," she said.