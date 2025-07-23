Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Somerset County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Waterspout spotted coming ashore at New Jersey beach

Published  July 23, 2025 8:50am EDT
The Brief

    • A waterspout was spotted near Island Beach State Park in Ocean County on Tuesday.
    • Video captured it coming ashore as beachgoers stood by.
    • Officials say the waterspout turned into a landspout for a short time.

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. - Beachgoers got a front-row seat to an unusual sight in New Jersey this week.

What we know:

A waterspout was spotted forming near beach access 18 at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County on Tuesday morning.

People in Barnegat Light spotted the rare sight from afar, while videos shared online captured the spout up close!

The National Weather Service says the waterspout briefly came ashore, making it a landspout, before it dissipated over nearby sand dunes. 

Is a landspout a tornado?

Experts say that a landspout is a type of tornado, but it forms under different circumstances than supercellular tornadoes.

"'Tornado' is a broad term; waterspouts and landspouts fall under the umbrella of the tornado definition, as they are a specific type of tornado," NWS said.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the National Weather Service.

