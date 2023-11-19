Weather Alert: Holiday travel likely impacted as heavy rain set to engulf Eastern Seaboard Tuesday

Are you traveling to be with family and friends on Thanksgiving? Better make arrangements for nasty weather ahead.

Across the Delaware Valley, the week will begin with dry conditions, though chilly, as the high should only reach into the mid to upper 40s Monday. Light winds and mostly sunny conditions should make Monday the best day to drive or fly to Grandma’s.

Unless you are headed to points west or south, where wet conditions for the Rockies appear likely, as well as severe storm activity from the Gulf Coast, including East Texas into parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.

In the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, Tuesday will begin dry. If you haven’t begun your Thanksgiving travel by noon, however, you will encounter heavy doses of rain during your travels, especially if you are heading south or west. As the day progresses, the rain moves north, blanketing New England by evening.

RELATED COVERAGE: Thanksgiving travel faces challenges from budding cross-country storm

Widespread rain is expected across much of the Eastern U.S. as the main system moves into the Ohio Valley, and then a secondary system from Canada will dive south, providing an extra boost to the ongoing storm.

The I-95 corridor will be impacted by heavy rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

The system is certainly expected to impact airports, as well. Check with your specific carrier for likely delays before heading to the airport.

Heavy rain is expected from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning, with a widespread one to two inches likely across the region.

The rain should begin to exit the region Wednesday morning, so if you can wait until then to travel, that is your best bet to a successful journey to celebrate with friends and family.

As the storm system pulls away, the wind will pick up, making Thanksgiving Day dry, but cold and blustery, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s for the region.

>>>>>>Stay up-to-date with changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app. If you want to see if there is weather affecting your area, check our interactive radar that zooms down to street level.

_____________________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 56, Low: 35

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mainly p.m. rain. High: 51, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Showers move out. High: 56, Low: 37

THANKSGIVING: Sun, chilly. High: 48, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Still a chill. High: 49, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 52, Low: 35