Weather Authority: After chilly night, Thursday should be warmer and pleasant

Wednesday was a pretty day, though a little chilly, with temps in the 50s.

Overnight, it will be cold, under partly cloudy skies, as temps drop into the 30s for most locales.

Thursday should see much warmer temperatures ahead of remnants of Hurricane Nicole. Clouds should move in later in the day, as temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Rain should move into the Delaware Valley beginning around 7 a.m. and gaining ground across the area by lunchtime.

Rain will be heavy, at times, with much of the remnants staying north and west, only pushing into New Jersey and Delaware Friday evening.

Friday night and overnight, into Saturday, the remnants will make a final push, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather, including an isolated tornado.

The system will push out by Saturday morning, leaving northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies. It will be chilly, with temperatures reaching into the 60s, but temps continue to drop into Sunday and the beginning of next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Nice day. High: 71, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Tropical moisture. High: 71, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Drier, breezy. High: 67, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Much colder. High: 51, Low: 34

MONDAY: Cold for Birds. High: 48, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 48, Low: 43