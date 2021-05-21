Weather Authority: Beautiful, summer-like weekend ahead

The Delaware Valley will be getting an early taste of summer this weekend with temperatures expected to reach the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will kick off the pleasant weekend with plenty of sun and a high of 85 degrees.

Saturday won't be as sunny, but high temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees. Expect more sunshine on Sunday with even warmer temps, as highs could approach the mid-90s.

Come Monday, we'll see a major cooldown, with cloudy conditions and a high of just 72 degrees.

The cooldown won't last long, with highs expected to reach the 90s again by Wednesday.

