Multiple children rescued from ocean in separate incidents in Atlantic City

Multiple children have been rescued from the ocean in separate incidents over the past few days in Atlantic City.

Three children, ages 8,9 and 11, from Philadelphia became stuck on an outfall pipe as waved continued to crash Tuesday morning. A good Samaritan attempted to rescue them until police arrived.

Officers, along with a lifeguard and a firefighter were able to get everyone safely back to the beach. Just days earlier, police say they got a call that several kids were in distress in the ocean but by the time they got arrived, good Samaritans already rescued them.

In the very same place as Tuesday's rescue near Virginia Avenue, two children from Blackwood, New Jersey, got swept away by riptides. They were carried nearly two blocks south.

Off-duty lifeguards doing maintenance on the beach patrol building happened to be there and helped bring those boys to safety. One of those little boys is being credited with helping his brother stay above water until help arrived.

The AC Beach Patrol will be back on duty May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

