Weather Authority: Breezy, cool Thursday with sunshine

Sunshine and breezy conditions will continue on Thursday, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler before rebounding to start the weekend.

Thermometers will struggle to approach the 70s on Thursday as a cold front pushes across the region. Morning conditions will hang in the high 50s to low 60s with bright sunshine. Temperatures will break into the 60s by lunchtime and top out at 66 in Philadelphia by late afternoon.

Cooler conditions will spill over into Friday morning, but temperatures will start to rebound on Friday with a high of 70. A gorgeous Saturday is in store for the region with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. The weekend will wrap up with Sunday evening showers that will lead to a Monday washout.

___

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 66

FRIDAY: Nice, sunny. High: 70, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 77, Low: 57

SUNDAY: p.m. rain. High: 73, Low: 62

___

