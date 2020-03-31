Weather Authority: Breezy, partly sunny Wednesday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly sunny Wednesday with mild temperatures.

Sunshine will finally emerge, though alongside wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Some clouds will also carry over into Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry with comparable temperatures.

By Sunday, temperatures will rise to the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 55 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/windy. High: 56 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 56 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 66 Low: 48

