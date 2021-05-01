Weather Authority: Breezy, sunny day in store Saturday

The gusting winds of Friday remain with leftovers early Saturday morning.

As the day progresses, the heavy winds will diminish but a breeze will remain throughout the day.

Conditions will cotinue to calm down on Saturday as temperatures stay cool around the mid-to-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will reach back into the 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 66, Low: 44

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Much warmer. High: 81, Low: 53

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 76, Low: 58

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter