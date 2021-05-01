Weather Authority: Breezy, sunny day in store Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - The gusting winds of Friday remain with leftovers early Saturday morning.
As the day progresses, the heavy winds will diminish but a breeze will remain throughout the day.
Conditions will cotinue to calm down on Saturday as temperatures stay cool around the mid-to-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will reach back into the 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 66, Low: 44
SUNDAY: Much warmer. High: 81, Low: 53
MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 76, Low: 58
