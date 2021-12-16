Weather Authority: Seasonal temperatures on the way with some showers Saturday

Our mild December continued Friday, but temperatures will be dropping as we head into the weekend.

Friday brought high temperatures in the mid-50s, but don't expect to break 50 degrees on Saturday.

Saturday's forecast includes plenty of clouds and some morning showers that should taper off around 10 a.m.

Once showers taper off, the rest of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 40s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, a cold front will push through some more showers and drop temperatures into the 30s.

The sun should peak out Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to break 40 degrees through the day.

Heading into the holiday week, we're looking at an average high temperature of about 46 degrees.

FRIDAY: Nice, mild. High: 59, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Some showers, cooler. High: 51, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High 43, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 43, Low: 27

