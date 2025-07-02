Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Delaware next month

The Brief The sale of adult-use recreational marijuana will begin next month in Delaware. Places with medical marijuana conversion licenses will be authorized to sell legal cannabis. This comes more than two years after the state passed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use.



It's been two years since Delaware legalized recreational marijuana, but adults will actually be able to buy it for the first time in a few short weeks.

What we know:

Legal adult-use cannabis can be sold recreationally in Delaware at places with medical marijuana conversion licenses starting August 1.

Last year, 125 licenses costing $100,000 were awarded out of 1,269 applications.

What they're saying:

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer says the state's cannabis legalization efforts will generate critical revenue to strengthen schools, infrastructure and public health systems.

"This revenue also gives us a powerful tool to invest in the communities most impacted by the war on drugs, addressing past wrongs and ensuring that the benefits of this new market reach every corner of our state," Meyer said. "I’m proud we’re moving quickly and thoughtfully to build a cannabis market that reflects our values and expands opportunity for every Delawarean."

The backstory:

Delaware passed legislation legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana in 2023.

Proposed regulations were released in May 2024, then finalized in September 2024 after two rounds of public comment.