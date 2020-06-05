Weather Authority: Chance of pop-shower Saturday amid warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot Saturday with a chance of a pop-up shower.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s Saturday. Conditions will cool off to 79 degrees on Sunday with sunshine.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 89, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57

