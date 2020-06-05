Weather Authority: Chance of pop-shower Saturday amid warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot Saturday with a chance of a pop-up shower.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s Saturday. Conditions will cool off to 79 degrees on Sunday with sunshine.
___
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 89, Low: 69
SUNDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60
Advertisement
MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP